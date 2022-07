Transformers: Last Bot Standing #3

The Last Bot Standing has finally come face-to-face with the Visitors. Neither can believe the other still exists. But the Visitors are gracious, in their way. They want to help the last Cybertronian…but he knows what the Visitors are, he knows what they do, he knows what they bring, and he’s not going down without a fight!

IDW Publishing · Releases Jul 13th, 2022