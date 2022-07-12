Get fired up for more Tribes of Midgard, now coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Things are heating up in the hit survival action game Tribes of Midgard as Season 3: Inferno Saga launches as a free content update on August 16. In addition to the new season, Norsfell and Gearbox Publishing announced that Tribes of Midgard will debut on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch in addition to PlayStation consoles, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Season 3 is bubbling over with hot content, including a new Saga Quest, Saga Boss, Volcanic Spire Biome, Spear weapon, Fishing, and more. This season also revamps a core game mode, Survival 2.0, built from the ground up to create a more exploratory experience that predates the Village our Einherjar call home.

“Since day one, our team has been fully committed to delivering expanded features and new content to our players, building our own Tribe (of Midgard!) that’s now 2+ million strong and growing! Releasing on Xbox and Switch is our latest effort to continue to build Tribes of Midgard alongside our thriving community while simultaneously welcoming newcomers,” said Julian Maroda, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Norsfell. “Season 3 is massive and by far our biggest update to date, delivering game-changing content like our latest Saga (and biggest bad guy) alongside a complete revamp of Survival Mode. This “Survival 2.0” couldn’t come at a better time, it’s the perfect starting point for new players on Xbox and Nintendo Switch!”

Inferno Saga

Midgard is cranking up the heat with Season 3, introducing a burning Biome, scorching Saga Boss, and combustible camps that bring the Inferno invasion to the doorstep of Midgard.

Season 3: Inferno Saga Features:

Saga Quest: Inferno – The journey to the heart of the Volcanic Spire is a perilous one. As the temperatures rise, so do the stakes. Raid invading Outposts across Midgard to acquire Muspelite and use them to activate a Gateway to the new Biome. Be prepared to fight through hordes of fiery foes as you ascend to face the largest-ever Saga Boss. From his Lair at the peak of the Volcanic Spire, this fearsome opponent launches a full-scale invasion of Midgard. It is up to the Einherjar to stomp out the flames of his conquest and put a stop to Ragnarök.

– This molten landmass serves as the fiery battlegrounds between the Einherjar and the Inferno invasion. Equip the right gear to handle this new climate or be burned, as it is home to many unique and dangerous creatures, crafting materials, hazards and more. Even the rivers are made of lava, so you probably shouldn’t go for a swim. “Survival 2.0” – This central game mode takes a new form in Season 3 to provide a more relaxed but engaging experience that rewards exploration and creation. Taking place long before the Village around the Seed of Yggdrasil came to be, the Einherjar must rough it in a totally raw environment. The powerful Viking warrior Eira Foot-Crushed serves as your guide, alongside everyone’s favorite felines Mániklo and Sóleyra from the Saga tutorial. Free from the constant threat of incoming Jötnar attacks, in the new Survival Mode, Einherjar can write legendary Viking tales of their own, building their perfect Viking homes, and taking the battle directly to enemies as they see fit. Crafting 2.0 (Survival Mode) – Without a Village or Vendors, Einherjar in Survival 2.0 need to be self-sufficient to craft items. Utilize the magical Dwarven invention of the Allforge, accessible from the Build menu and free to place anywhere, no materials required. While the Allforge is valuable for repairing Equipment, its true purpose is to instantly build Crafting Stations, which allow Einherjar to craft and forge a variety of items depending on the Station type.

The standard edition of Tribes of Midgard will be available on the Microsoft Store, the Nintendo eShop, the PlayStation Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store for $19.99 USD, and the Deluxe Edition, featuring exclusive armor, weapons and pets, will be available for $29.98 USD on Steam, and $29.99 USD on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, and Epic Games Store.

Tribes of Midgard is a co-op game with a unique blend of action, survival, and roguelite elements. Experience Norsfell’s creative vision of this bright and colorful world, and explore by land or sea to gather loot as you hack and slash through enemies. Your tribe’s might will be tested in two different game modes: a session-based Saga Mode and an endless Survival Mode. A variety of objectives, enemies, and areas of exploration offers endless-replayability and fun. For more information on the game, visit www.TribesofMidgard.com