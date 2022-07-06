Indie game developer Goblinz and publisher The Digital Lounge are pleased to announce that the second episode of the three-part series True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 is now available worldwide on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S!

True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 created by Dimmie Azu, the second of a trilogy in Point & Click Horror Adventure, takes the best of the psychological thriller, blending in fun and intuitive gameplay mechanics. The cinematics, puzzles and hidden object phases have been carefully developed and are steeped in a unique and oppressive atmosphere.