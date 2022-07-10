Vampirella Strikes #3

It’s been 15 years since the death of Mistress Nyx, and the world is slowly recovering – but this isn’t a world we’ve ever seen before. This is a world where the natural and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place – a world very much in need of Vampirella. In the city of Sepulcher, a delicate balance exists between humanity and the monstrous.

It’s a balance maintained by Vampirella and the agents of the Danse Macabre. But something has been unleashed in the city: living weapons birthed in the deepest regions of Hell. They’re weapons so deadly they threaten all life within the great city’s walls…and possibly the world beyond it. Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes, from the superstar team of writer Tom Sniegoski and artist Jonathan Lau, with a series of amazing covers by returning artists Lucio Parillo, Stephen Segovia, Junggeun Yoon, and Ben Caldwell, plus a stunning cosplay cover featuring Ireland Reid as Vampirella!

Dynamite · Releases Jul 13th, 2022