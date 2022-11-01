Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, today released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo “DSCVR Artists to Watch” 2023 campaign. Starting Monday, November 28th, Vevo’s DSCVR ATW will showcase high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2023, with two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo’s taste-maker series and brand DSCVR, “DSCVR Artists To Watch” is now in its 9th year. With a record-breaking 550 submissions, the current list consists of 20 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

Vevo’s DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo’s expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo’s network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo’s Artists to Watch content will also see the official launch of a brand-new DSCVR set. The new set was designed to help artists express themselves in new and interesting ways through visually striking elements like new entry points, columns, corridors, archways, and windows.

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences. Its DSCVR ATW program champions emerging artists through live performance content, with alumni including now-household names, such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith, Arlo Parks, Guaynaa, and more.

Vevo’s 2023 DSCVR “Artists to Watch” are:

Amelia Moore (Capitol)

Armani White (Def Jam)

Ayra Starr (Mavin Records / Platoon)

Carol Biazin (UMG Brazil)

Ethel Cain (AWAL)

FLO (Island Records)

flowerovlove (The Orchard)

GloRilla (Interscope Records)

Ice Spice (Capitol)

K Trap (Thousand8 Music / Virgin Music)

Lauren Spencer Smith (Island Records)

Nonso Amadi (UMG Canada / Def Jam)

Oxlade (Sony Music France, Epic)

Pajel (Epic / Proud Records / Dope / SME)

piri & tommy (Polydor Records)

Ptazeta (Interscope Records)

Ramón Vega (Sony Music Latin)

Tananai (Capitol Records Italy)

thuy (Venice)

Wesley Joseph (Secretly Canadian)