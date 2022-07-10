“Secret Warnings” is the second solo single by Chicago-based musician Vincent Bruckert, who is best-known for leading the psych-blues band Crown Vic Royal.

“Secret Warnings” sings an ode to just another night on the town. With its infectious grooves and romantic melodies, this tune’s after-midnight perspective re-introduces psychedelic pop to the dance floor.

Vincent Bruckert – guitar and vox

Jon Rogers – bass

Jason Johnston – drums

Kevin Ford – keyboards

Caleb Ramos – additional guitar

Background vox provided by Brendan Cawley and Caleb Ramos

Produced and engineered by Kevin Ford

Second Engineer: Caleb Ramos

Recorded at Fullerton Recording Studios (Chicago)