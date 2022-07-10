“Secret Warnings” is the second solo single by Chicago-based musician Vincent Bruckert, who is best-known for leading the psych-blues band Crown Vic Royal.
“Secret Warnings” sings an ode to just another night on the town. With its infectious grooves and romantic melodies, this tune’s after-midnight perspective re-introduces psychedelic pop to the dance floor.
Vincent Bruckert – guitar and vox
Jon Rogers – bass
Jason Johnston – drums
Kevin Ford – keyboards
Caleb Ramos – additional guitar
Background vox provided by Brendan Cawley and Caleb Ramos
Produced and engineered by Kevin Ford
Second Engineer: Caleb Ramos
Recorded at Fullerton Recording Studios (Chicago)