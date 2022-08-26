YouTube creator and singer Tiko, known around the world for his Fortnite gaming videos and infectiously catchy music, has released his newest single “Pass Me Up” out via ONErpm.

Unapologetically upbeat, the angsty electro-pop track is about the struggle in finding the balance between who you are and who you want people to see you as. Produced by Jordan Witzigreuter (Lindsey Stirling, AWOLNATION, UPSAHL, The Mowgli’s), “Pass Me Up” accentuates Tiko’s signature high-pitch vocals over a backdrop of lively strings, swirling synths, and driving beats.

“Pass Me Up” comes on the heels of Tiko’s debut live appearance and performance at TooManyGames and is the latest offering in a string of releases including summer-ready single “Bittersweet,” space-pop bop “Take Off,” and energetic hyperpop single “Venture Quest.” Earlier this year, the viral sensation also released his debut album, Wave, produced and co-written by Witzigreuter, which has already been streamed over 35 million times and features hit single “Stressed Out” which spent over 3 weeks at #1 on Spotify’s Indonesia Viral 50 playlist. Since releasing music with his debut single “Fishy On Me” (a #2 hit on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 and #4 on Global Viral 50 playlists), Tiko has accumulated more than 365 million streams and received support from Apple Music’s Kids Party, The Kids Table, Going To School, and Social Distancing Social Club and Spotify’s Game Time, Viral 50 Malaysia and Filtr TikTok Songs playlists.

Merging his love for gaming and music under the moniker Tiko, Jayden began launching content on his main YouTube channel in 2018 and has garnered more than 6.7 million subscribers and 1.1 billion views making him one of the biggest stars in the creator community. In 2020, he was recognized by YouTube as the #5 Top Creator, #2 Breakout Creators in the U.S., and one of the Top 10 Breakout Creators on the planet. As a gamer, Tiko focuses on Fortnite but also produces Minecraft, VR, and IRL content. Part of the next generation of dynamic multi-platform artists, Tiko’s unique ability for developing compelling story lines while connecting with his fans creates a strong sense of community and a tight-knit network of fishy followers.