The adrenaline fueling thriller, Fall, arrives on Digital September 27 and Blu-ray™ + Digital and DVD October 18 from Lionsgate. This height induced nightmare follows two best friends as they ascend a 2,000 foot tower and end up stranded. Written and directed by Scott Mann (Heist, The Tournament) Fall will be available for the suggested retail prices of $39.99 for Blu-ray + Digital and $29.96 for DVD, respectively.



Synopsis

For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down.

Now Becky and Hunter’s expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller from the producers of 47 Meters Down. Costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.



Cast

Grace Caroline Currey Shazam, Annabelle: Creation

Virginia Gardner Marvel’s “Runaways,” Project Almanac, Halloween

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Watchmen, Rampage, “The Walking Dead”

Mason Gooding Scream, Booksmart