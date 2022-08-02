Ahead of joining Motoko and defeating the post-humans in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 – New Vision City’s massive collaboration with Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, check out the launch trailer giving players a first look at what’s to come beginning Wednesday, August 3 @ 5PM PT.

In addition to the dazzling visuals, the trailer also aurally sizzles with a new track from Steve Aoki and Grandson featuring Jasiah entitled “KULT” that will be included on Steve Aoki’s forthcoming album HiROQUEST launching September 16.



For all the details on Season 7 head to the official Call of Duty blog here: https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2022/07/call-of-duty-mobile-season-7-new-vision-city-battle-pass-themed-event