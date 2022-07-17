Watch Clip from DC Doc ‘John Stewart: The Power and the Glory’

Discover the legacy of John Stewart in the all-new documentary, “John Stewart: The Power and the Glory,” included with the new DC animated movie, “Green Lantern: Beware My Power,” available on July 26, 2022.

In this exclusive clip, “Justice League” voice actor Phil LaMarr, legendary artist Dave Gibbons and comic book writers David F. Walker and Christopher Priest discuss Stewart’s debut, spearheaded by artist Neal Adams, and how seeing a Black Green Lantern impacted their early lives.