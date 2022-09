Watch a few hiliarious scenes and behind the scenes action with George Clooney and Julia Roberts in upcoming rom-com “Ticket To Paradise”

A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

Release date: October 21, 2022 (USA)

Starring: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo