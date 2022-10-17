Laura meets her match when she gets hit on by a serial killer. Patrick Wilson guest stars as “Everett.” Watch new episodes of #LittleDemonFXX Thursdays on FXX. Stream on Hulu.

In FX’s Little Demon, an animated comedy featuring the voices of Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza, it has been 13 years since being impregnated by Satan, and a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware.

However, the two are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Little Demon Season 1, Episode 3.