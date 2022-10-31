Netflix today revealed the teaser trailer and teaser art for its new series ‘First Love’, directed and written by Yuri Kanchiku, starring Hikari Mitsushima and Takeru Satoh, and inspired by songs written and composed by J-Pop sensation Hikaru Utada. The series tells a spectacular love story that spans over more than 20 years. ‘First Love’ will premiere globally on Netflix on November 24, 2022.

Hikari Mitsushima, Takeru Satoh together with Hikaru Utada’s music, is a miraculous combination. A cross-generational love story inspired by “First Love”(1999) and “Hatsukoi”(2018), two seminal songs by Hikaru Utada.

The other cast includes leading as well as up-and-coming talent from Japan, including Rikako Yagi, Taisei Kido, Kaho, Minami, Akiyoshi Nakao, Araki Towa, Aoi Yamada, Gaku Hamada, Osamu Mukai, Arata Iura and Kyoko Koizumi.

About “First Love” :

The series co-stars Hikari Mitsushima (Sawako Decides) as Yae Noguchi, and Takeru Satoh (Ruroni Kenshin films) as Harumichi Namiki, who play high school sweethearts that meet in the late 90s. Each pursues their dreams while trying to stay together, but fate has other things planned for them, and two decades later, Yae is a single mom to a teenage son, while Harumichi is engaged to marry someone else. However, they soon discover that their love story is not quite over yet… For Hikaru Utada, who has written various songs for scripted series and films in the past, this will be the first ever scripted series directly inspired by their songs.