Vengeance has no boundaries in the crime-drama, The Limey, which arrives on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital SteelBook October 11 from Lionsgate.

Oscar nominees Terence Stamp (Billy Budd), Lesley Ann Warren (Victor/Victoria), and Peter Fonda (Ulee’s Gold) team up with the director of Out of Sight and Sex, Lies, and Videotape for this critically acclaimed thriller that Newsday called “a lean and mean treat for savvy action lovers.” British ex-con Wilson (Terence Stamp) arrives in Los Angeles to investigate the mystery of his daughter’s “accidental” death.

His prime suspect, the wealthy, heavily guarded music promoter Terry Valentine (Peter Fonda), is no easy target. Propelled into an increasingly brutal search for truth, Wilson, with single-mindedness and terrifying precision, moves unstoppably toward revenge.

STEELBOOK SPECIAL FEATURES