Watch The First & Last 5 Minutes of ‘Workaholics’

In 2011, Workaholics introduced us to Adam, Blake, and Ders. Seven seasons of wild misadventures later, the guys are… well, pretty much the same guys we fell in love with in the beginning. Here’s a look back at where Workaholics started and ended.

About Workaholics:

Workaholics follows Blake, Adam and Ders, three friends who work together as telemarketers from 9 to 5, live together from 5 to 9 and party together 24/7. Whether they’re at their house in Rancho Cucamonga or getting ready to rage at a Renaissance Faire, the guys find trouble wherever they go.