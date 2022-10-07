Focus Entertainment just released the fourth and final episode dedicated to A Plague Tale: Requiem from its “In Focus” series.

Ahead of the game’s release on October 18, players get to hear the stories of A Plague Tale: Requiem’s making from its creators at Asobo Studio, interviewed by French influencer Maghla. Learn about the story, world-building, tech and gameplay in this complete four-part interview series, available now.

A Tale in the Making 🐀

A Plague Tale: Requiem’s In Focus series includes four episodes, each bringing three members of Asobo Studio together to share their creative journeys giving life to the sequel to the critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence.

– Episode 1: Story invites Kévin Choteau (Game Director), Sébastien Renard (Lead Writer), and David Dedeine (Creative Director) to situate A Plague Tale’s second chapter in relation to the first and talk about the evolution of heroes Amicia and Hugo de Rune, as well as their relationship, attitudes, abilities, and new dynamics.

– Episode 2: World-building invites Olivier Ponsonnet (Art Director), David Dedeine (Creative Director) and Kévin Choteau (Game Director) to chat about the world-building work done for this sequel, still giving a great sense of history while taking Amicia and Hugo south, towards the Mediterranean and its burst of light and colors.

– Episode 3: Tech invites Brice Davin (Executive Producer), Cyril Doillon (Lead Gameplay Engineer) and Julien Guérin (Cinematic Director) to share the challenges and innovations associated with developing A Plague Tale: Requiem as a next-gen exclusive game, taking full advantage of the most advanced technology available.

– Episode 4: Gameplay invites Kévin Pinson (Lead Level Designer), Kévin Choteau (Game Director) and David Dedeine (Creative Director) to let us in on the work they’ve done to offer new gameplay possibilities towards a more flexible experience, with more freedom for the player yet keeping a strong narrative direction.

With the fourth episode’s release today, the series is now fully available to watch from Focus Entertainment’s channels!

A Plague Tale: Requiem will release on October 18 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC and in Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch. The game will also be available Day One with Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Cloud.