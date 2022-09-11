Amazon Freevee released the official trailer and key art for its highly anticipated YA series High School, based on platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name. The trailer includes an Amazon Original cover of the song “Today” by The Smashing Pumpkins, performed by Tegan and Sara, which is now available to hear only on Amazon Music.

The first four episodes of High School will premiere on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and the UK starting October 14, with two additional episodes airing each subsequent Friday. Additionally, Prime Video has announced that all eight episodes of High School will be available in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand starting October 28.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Emmy- and Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment, High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own. Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.

TikTok creators and TV newcomers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland are the series leads, portraying the high school versions of Tegan and Sara, respectively. Special guest stars Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) and Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) play the twins’ parents, Simone and Patrick.

High School is executive produced by Clea DuVall, Tegan and Sara Quin, Laura Kittrell, and Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Carina Sposato. DuVall and Kittrell also serve as co-showrunners and co-writers. DuVall directs several episodes.

Fans can hear Tegan and Sara’s Amazon Original by simply asking “Alexa, play the new song from Tegan and Sara” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals, featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.