MyPLAYER customization returns with apparel and gear from adidas, Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf, Nike Golf, Titleist, TravisMathew and more

A spot atop the leaderboard and plenty of customization options await amateurs and pros alike in the PGA TOUR 2K23 MyCAREER. Players will create a unique MyPLAYER, start out on the Korn Ferry Tour and work their way up to PGA TOUR pro status, taking on the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Brooke Henderson and Tony Finau on some of the most challenging and popular courses in pursuit of FedExCup glory.

MyPLAYER customization is deeper than ever, with new player archetypes and skill trees. Players choose the style that works best for them, from a long-driving power hitter to a short game expert. Custom club fitting allows a further degree of personalization, allowing for unique combinations of club attributes. Other franchise firsts include a variety of caddies who appear alongside MyPLAYERS, unique golf ball colors and designs, and even more popular branded apparel and gear from brands including adidas, Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf, FootJoy, Mizuno, Nike Golf, PUMA, Titleist, TravisMathew, and many more.

In addition to customization options, pro rivalries and sponsorship opportunities add to the realism of MyCAREER. A broadcast-style presentation and commentary team of Rich Beem, Luke Elvy and newcomer Henni Koyack further add to the immersive experience and offer a true taste of a real PGA TOUR career.

PGA TOUR 2K23 is available for pre-order now. Basketball legend Michael Jordan will be immediately playable at launch for players who pre-order any version of the PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition or purchase the Deluxe Edition or Tiger Woods Edition. Jordan is included in the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack*.

In case you missed it, check out the PGA TOUR 2K23 announcement trailer here.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are currently scheduled for release on October 11th, followed by PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition on October 14th, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™) and Steam.