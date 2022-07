‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 4, Episode 3 Trailer – “The Grand Opening”

Opening night of Nadja’s vampire nightclub is threatened when the big musical guest cancels. Watch new episodes of #ShadowsFX Tuesdays on FX. Stream on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires, and their human familiar, who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. Season four continues to make the case for blood and comedy with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.