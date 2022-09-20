Wiki returns to announce Cold Cuts, a new collaborative mixtape with New Jersey producer Subjxct5 arriving on October 21st via his own label Wikset Enterprise. Alongside the announcement, the duo shares a new single in “My Life,” taken from the forthcoming project. The collaborative tape sees the duo linking up as Wiki lays heavy-hitting bars over Subjxct5’s “nimble, energized beats… making an old East Coast sound brand new,” according to The FADER, across 18 tracks serving as the follow up to his 2021 album Half God, produced entirely by Navy Blue.

Half God marked Wiki’s second full-length release last year after releasing the Nah-produced Telephonebooth earlier in 2021. Across its 15-tracks, the critically-acclaimed project connects the NYC staple with Navy Blue, one of the most refreshing young, acclaimed rapper/producers to break out in recent years, for an album that pushes each of their talents to new heights. Wiki’s storytelling as the city’s young OG has never been more vivid and Navy Blue’s production pushes further into every sonic corner he’s explored today, providing a perfect canvas for Wiki’s signature voice.

Wiki has become a fixture of the New York City Hip Hop since, at 17 years old, representing a new generation of city kids and artists, hungry for innovation and raw energy. When painting lyrical pictures of New York scenes one gets a sense of Wiki’s skill as a storyteller and visionary. He has solidified his role in carrying the torch for NYC’s master MC’s; representing for the freaks, weirdos and underbelly culture.