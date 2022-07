Wonder Woman #789

Man-ifest your future! Thanks to Cizko’s new catchphrase, he’s gained fans, and more importantly, soldiers in his war against Wonder Woman. But with Checkmate at our hero’s side, the depraved doctor will have to bring in big guns like…the Duke of Deception! Will this former agent of Ares prove too much for the Amazon Princess? Plus, a growing danger lurks on the island of Diana’s youth in our backup story!

DC Comics · Releases Jul 12th, 2022