World Party is back again, with yet another delicious vinyl reissue. The latest collection, Egyptology will be released on October 28, 2022.
Welshman Karl Wallinger, the mad genius behind World Party, is best known for his 80s and 90s hits, “Ship of Fools,” “Message in the Box,” “Way Day Now,” and “Is it Like Today,” Over the past couple of years, Wallinger has reissued the albums Private Revolution,Bang! and Goodbye Jumbo via his imprint, Seaview Records. Now he’s readying the reiease of his 4th album, Egyptology, which originally saw the light of day on June 17, 1997, via Chrysalis (UK) and The Enclave (US.)
Currently being pressed in the Czech Republic, on Egyptian blue and gold colored vinyl for indie retailers only, and 180g Black vinyl available to all. Side 4 was recorded live at NYC’s Irving Plaza on the 1997 Egyptology tour, which was underway as Wallinger’s US EMI-related label was closing its doors.
The album featured several singles and videos, “Is It Time,” “Beautiful Dream,” and “Call Me Up.” Also on the record was “She’s the One,” which was never serviced to radio or video outlets for World Party but became a chart-topping international classic by Robbie Williams, currently weighing in at 126 million streams.
Like all of his prior albums, Wallinger wrote all the songs, wore the producer’s hat, and played all the instruments with Chris Sharrock joining the party on drums.
TRACK LISTING
SIDE 1
It Is Time
Beautiful Dream
Call Me Up
Vanity Fair
She’s The One
SIDE 2
(Vocal Interlude)
Curse Of The Mummy’s Tomb
Hercules
Love Is Best
Rolling Off A Log
SIDE 3
Strange Groove
The Whole Of The Night
Piece Of Mind
This World
Always
SIDE 4*
It Is Time (live)
Beautiful Dream
Rolling Off a Log
Hercules
Vanity Fair
*Recorded at Irving Plaza, NYC – 1997 Egyptology Tour