World Party is back again, with yet another delicious vinyl reissue. The latest collection, Egyptology will be released on October 28, 2022.

Welshman Karl Wallinger, the mad genius behind World Party, is best known for his 80s and 90s hits, “Ship of Fools,” “Message in the Box,” “Way Day Now,” and “Is it Like Today,” Over the past couple of years, Wallinger has reissued the albums Private Revolution,Bang! and Goodbye Jumbo via his imprint, Seaview Records. Now he’s readying the reiease of his 4th album, Egyptology, which originally saw the light of day on June 17, 1997, via Chrysalis (UK) and The Enclave (US.)

Currently being pressed in the Czech Republic, on Egyptian blue and gold colored vinyl for indie retailers only, and 180g Black vinyl available to all. Side 4 was recorded live at NYC’s Irving Plaza on the 1997 Egyptology tour, which was underway as Wallinger’s US EMI-related label was closing its doors.

The album featured several singles and videos, “Is It Time,” “Beautiful Dream,” and “Call Me Up.” Also on the record was “She’s the One,” which was never serviced to radio or video outlets for World Party but became a chart-topping international classic by Robbie Williams, currently weighing in at 126 million streams.

Like all of his prior albums, Wallinger wrote all the songs, wore the producer’s hat, and played all the instruments with Chris Sharrock joining the party on drums.

TRACK LISTING

SIDE 1

It Is Time

Beautiful Dream

Call Me Up

Vanity Fair

She’s The One



SIDE 2

(Vocal Interlude)

Curse Of The Mummy’s Tomb

Hercules

Love Is Best

Rolling Off A Log



SIDE 3

Strange Groove

The Whole Of The Night

Piece Of Mind

This World

Always

SIDE 4*

It Is Time (live)

Beautiful Dream

Rolling Off a Log

Hercules

Vanity Fair



*Recorded at Irving Plaza, NYC – 1997 Egyptology Tour