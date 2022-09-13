The wait is finally over: Isonzo is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S! To celebrate this day, the official launch trailer has been released showing off the action you can expect in this authentic WW1 FPS. Join the Kingdom of Italy or the Austro-Hungarian Empire and take up arms as they fight for victory in the mountains.

Isonzo and two premium editions are available with a 10% discount and an exclusive bonus pack during launch week! Players can acquire the game on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox and the Epic Games Store.

The WW1 Game Series seeks to bring the Great War closer than ever before, and after prequels Verdun and Tannenberg, it is now Isonzo’s turn to take the stage. Starting today, the Italian and Austro-Hungarian armies will clash in Isonzo river valleys and the Alps of the Southern Front.

The ‘Offensive’ game mode is a carefully refined experience that allows players to witness first hand the high-altitude battles of the Italian Front and reenact key historical moments. Authenticity and historical accuracy are the staples of the WW1 Game Series, and Isonzo takes the series to a new height.

From fighting high up in idyllic Alpine scenery to close-combat in rocky trenches, who will survive the crosshairs of sharpshooters, biplane bombers, or the terrifying poison gas? Take position behind a gatling gun or sound the horn to support your squad mates in urban streets and river valleys – take part in key WW1 moments and see if you can change the course of history. This is the Italian Front!

Limited time launch week bonus: the Avanti Savoia Pack

Isonzo starts off with an exclusive bonus pack and 10% launch discount on all PC platforms and PlayStation during the first week of launch. Players who pre-ordered the game on Xbox can already enjoy the Avanti Savoia Bonus Pack.

The Avanti Savoia Pack contains two iconic uniforms – the “Maggiore General” for the Italians and the “Generalmajor” for the Austro-Hungarians. Additionally, the pack includes facial cosmetics suitable for officers such as the aristocratic “Rennenkampf” mustache and pince-nez glasses in the style worn by famous writer Anton Chekov.