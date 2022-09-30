The highly anticipated long awaited new album from The Yeah Yeah Yeahs is finally here. Nine years after the release of their last album, the band has returned with their fifth studio effort, Cool It Down, out now via Secretly Canadian. The New York Times recently featured the band on the cover of its fall arts preview proclaiming, “The electrifying, emotional return of Yeah Yeah Yeahs. After a nearly decade-long break, the trio that helped spark New York’s early 2000s rock revival is back with Cool It Down, an expansive album that dares to imagine a bold, fresh future.” Joining forces with producers Dave Sitek, Justin Raisen and Andrew Wyatt, and mixed by Shawn Everett, the eight-track collection is an expert distillation of the band’s best gifts that impel you to move, cry, and listen closely and is bound to be a landmark in their catalog.

Speaking about the album, lead singer Karen O said:

“Music has been a lifeline for me and Nick (Zinner) and Brian (Chase) over the last 21 years, as it is for so many people. It’s a safe haven for big emotions. So in 2021 when we could be together again, all the joy, the pain, and deepest gratitude for music came pouring out of our hearts song after song. For a lot of the songs on this record, we’re giving voice to the feelings I want to hear reflected back to me in music. It’s confrontational, and it’s emotional, and it’s addressing things that nobody wants to look at. As an artist, there’s a responsibility to do that. I know when I feel that reflected back to me, I’m so grateful, because it makes me feel less crazy and less alone in the world. That’s where music reigns. This record was a chance for us to use that superpower. This record feels like it has a different kind of urgency. Cool it Down is out now and is in many ways our love letter to you who have been waiting hanging in there and to you who have just found us Yes! We are so happy to be back! Yes! This baby is OUT! Wait! They don’t love you like we do.

To celebrate the album’s release, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! nast night during his week of tapings from Brooklyn Academy of Music. The band performed “Burning,” transforming the stage into an appropriately apocalyptic moment, with Karen O belting the urgent lyrics from atop a meteor.

The band will play two soon-to-be-legendary shows in NY and LA beginning tomorrow, October 1st, at Forest Hills Stadium and followed by October 6th at LA’s Hollywood Bowl. These must see shows will be joined by The Linda Lindas and Japanese Breakfast. Visit yeahyeahyeahs.com for more information.

$1 from every “twister LP” pre-order goes to support the work of ClientEarth, one of the world’s most ambitious environmental organisations with a proven track record of creating meaningful action against climate change. They hold governments and corporations to account, globally, using the law to protect people and planet.



Yeah Yeahs Yeahs on tour:

September 18: Riot Fest @ Chicago, IL

October 1: Forest Hills Stadium @ New York, NY *

October 6: Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA *

November 17: Guanamor Teatro Studio @ Guadalajara, MX

November 19: Corona Capital @ Mexico City, MX