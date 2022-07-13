Spiral Bound Interactive, an emerging indie studio ready to blow minds, is proud to announce its first game: You Will Die Here Tonight. Inspired by the survival-horror genre’s golden era, players will guide all six members of the ARIES Division through an open-ended mansion hunted by relentless danger in top-down pre-rendered 3D. When running is no longer an option, seamlessly switch to fully 3D first-person combat, take aim, and pray you don’t miss!

You Will Die Here Tonight is expected to release in full on Steam later this year, so watch your back! Be sure to add it to your wishlist and check out the brand new gameplay trailer in the meantime.

“The story I always tell about the inspiration to make this game was renting the first Resident Evil as a kid but not owning a memory card for my PlayStation. I had no way of saving my progress, so I had to try and beat the game in a single sitting. I will never forget how intense that was. I remember getting run over by boulders in the caverns section of the game or having my head sliced off by a hunter leaping in from off-screen. I have never felt this amount of tension in a survival horror game since, so I wanted to recreate my experiences and share that with others through our game.” Jonathan Williams, Creative Director of Spiral Bound Interactive

In You Will Die Here Tonight, death is not only expected; it’s a large part of the gameplay and the story. You will inevitably succumb to the dangers within time and again, forcing you to continue on as one of the surviving members of ARIES, building upon your fallen comrade’s progress, and living with the consequences of their actions. Ammo is scarce, danger is everywhere, and nothing is what it seems. It’s a survival-horror game where survival is impossible.

Key Features: