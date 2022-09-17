Young Franco’s discography is already filled with collaborative genius but today he takes it to a whole new level, tapping Trinidad and Tobago-born, rapper and singer Theophilus London for the new single “Get Your Money.” After delving deeply into hip-hop across his previous few singles, “Get Your Money” channels textures that Franco became established for, funk worthy disco.

“Get Your Money” showcases a distinct musicality presented through his production. The track’s rhythmic section smoothly sets the tone with live drums combining perfectly with a slap bass line. Melodically, it includes a tapped keyboard and its sliding string sections act as nods to the great era of 70s disco.

The final piece of the puzzle is Theophilus London’s energy fuelled vocal delivery. He uses a range of vocal tones and flows to gloss over the beat, serving swagger and confidence across its hook, verses and breaks. Rather than a traditional vocal feature, he acts almost as a hype man, chanting the track’s hook and interacting directly to the audience. London sums up the track better than words on a page could so we’ll leave you with his words, “Franco bounce the beat and get the party going up to the morning.”

Young Franco’s past two years have been his biggest yet. He’s currently sitting on over 135 million streams to date and boasts over a million monthly listeners on Spotify. In that period of time, he soundtracked the new-look Australian Football League, and has received global sync’s for brands including Apple, Starbucks, Topshop and Kia. Currently, he’s touring the United States and has locked in massive festival slots at Lollapalooza, Falls Festival, Spilt Milk & Lost Paradise.

Theophilus London joins an elite alumni of collaborations and remixes from Young Franco, joining a class of acts that include Denzel Curry, Glass Animals, Jay Prince, Tkay Maidza and more. London had a storied career since 2011 and became truly established in 2014 for his sophomore record Vibes. Since then he has worked with legends including Tame Impala, Kanye West, Giggs, Raekwon and more to become one of the most unique and inspiring names in contemporary, left field hip-hop. “Get Your Money” follows Young Franco’s Pharrell-inspired Single “Like That.”