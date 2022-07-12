Young Sheldon: The Complete Fifth Season – Coming to DVD

Just in time for the sixth season premiere, catch up with the iconic quirks of TV’s beloved Sheldon Cooper, and his latest childhood adventures, as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Young Sheldon: The Complete Fifth Season on DVD September 6, 2022.

Laugh along with all 22, 30-minute, episodes from the outrageous fifth season, as well as all-new bonus content going behind the scenes of the series 100th episode. Young Sheldon: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own at $19.99 SRP for the DVD and will also be available on Blu-ray courtesy of Warner Archive Collection. Warner Archive Blu-ray releases are easily found at www.warnerarchive.com and on your favorite online retailer sites.

For young Sheldon Cooper, being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in East Texas. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father struggles as a high school football coach and father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother fiercely protects her son who just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother does the best he can in high school, but his younger brother is already in college. Sheldon’s twin sister remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. And his beloved Meemaw, his Texas grandmother who supports him and his gifts. For over a decade, Big Bang Theory audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. Now they join him as he embarks on his innocent, awkward journey toward the man he will become.

Created and Executive Produced by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, Young Sheldon is also executive produced and narrated by Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. Steve Holland and Todd Spiewak also executive produce. The star cast features Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies), Zoe Perry (The Family, Private Practice), Lance Barber (The Comeback), Montana Jordan (The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter), and Raegan Revord (Modern Family) with Annie Potts (Designing Women, Love & War) and Jim Parsons. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

SPECIAL FEATURES

“Time Flies When You’re Having Fun: Young Sheldon at 100” – A look at the five years and 100 episodes of Young Sheldon and how this family, both on the show and as an ensemble in real life, have grown into global sensations like the show itself.

22 EPISODES