In an exciting first, YouTube Shorts are celebrating the release of the definitive new David Bowie documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’ by hosting a selection of classic footage of The Thin White Duke on YouTube Shorts. It will mark the first time Bowie’s catalogue has been made available on Shorts.

More than 20 bite-sized Bowie clips will drop from now through to mid-November, taking in timeless moments as well as rarely seen footage. The campaign launched with a cutdown of the ‘Space Oddity’ video and will continue with ten live clips spanning 1973 to 1999.

Highlights include recently discovered footage of Bowie performing ‘Young Americans’ during the 1974 Soul Tour; his version of ‘All The Young Dudes’, a song he originally wrote for Mott The Hoople; and a solo version of ‘Under Pressure’ from the ‘90s. The series will also include interview footage, including a fascinating clip of Bowie discussing the launch of his first website, and music videos stretching from ‘Space Oddity’ to the emotionally charged ‘Blackstar’.

For a deeper dive into the life and genius of David Bowie, the ‘Moonage Daydream’ film illuminates the story of one of the most prolific and influential artists of all time. Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, the feature-length cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey. The film is guided by Bowie’s own narration and is the first film to be officially sanctioned by his estate. It was directed by Brett Morgen, best known for his music documentaries examining Kurt Cobain (‘Montage of Heck’) and The Rolling Stones (‘Crossfire Hurricane’). ‘Moonage Daydream’ is out now exclusively in IMAX cinemas.