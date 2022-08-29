Yung Lean is a Stockholm-based artist. Debuting in 2013 with the twice-viral “Ginseng Strip 2002,” Lean is a trailblazer, responsible for setting and supporting countless trends. Rap and Alternative music would look very different today were it not for the influence of Yung Lean.

His career has been shockingly unique, not only for his international success as a Swedish rapper, but also the partnerships he has forged. Having collaborated with mainstream rappers like Travis Scott, alt-pop stars like FKA Twigs and avant-garde experimentalists like Dean Blunt, Lean flits across genre and social barriers like water through a sieve.

“Lazy Summer Day / Chinese Restaurant” is his latest double single. Produced by Rami Dawod, known for his work with Frank Ocean (“Chanel,” “Biking,” “Lens”), the tracks are effortlessly musical, summer breeze in song form. Lean brings his trademark flow and surrealist bars, rapping about strawberry midnight moons and ships that never sail like a 21st century infrarealist.

This double single is a small slice of what makes Lean great: rich, visual lyrics, an unexpected but highly effective collaboration and the distillation of a specific mood. A perfect soundtrack for the last days of summer.

Later this fall, Yung Lean will set out on his 2022 Starz/Stardust tour in Europe and North America. The 9-date European leg of tour begins this November with stops in Cologne, Berlin, Paris, London, and Dublin. The 6-date North American leg marks Lean’s first shows on the continent since the release of his last studio album, Starz, which arrived just months into the pandemic. The run begins late November in Montreal with stops in Toronto, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago and wraps up in San Francisco in December. Tickets are now on sale HERE.

Listen to “Lazy Summer Day / Chinese Restaurant” above, see full tour routing below and stay tuned for more from Yung Lean coming soon.

Upcoming Live Dates

EUROPEAN DATES

11/4 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/5 – Gent, BE @ Vooruit

11/7 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg – Ronda

11/8 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/9 – Warsaw, PL @ Hall Expo XXI Hall 1

11/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/16 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

NORTH AMERICAN DATES

11/30 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

12/1 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

12/3 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/4 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

12/7 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

12/9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo