Internationally acclaimed, multiple-award winning musician YUNGBLUD has released his highly anticipated self-titled third studio album ‘YUNGBLUD’

This full-length release marks an exciting new era for the artist, with previously released fan-favorites ‘The Funeral’, ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’ and ‘Memories ft. Willow’, which surpassed 1 million streams within its first week. The album has already received an outstanding reception, from critics across the globe and comes with the official music video for his latest single, “Tissues” – also out today.

Speaking on the “Tissues” video, which was shot in London and directed by Charlie Sarsfield, YUNGBLUD says: “This is a new era for YUNGBLUD, I wanted to dance, I wanted to move, and I wanted to really personify in the video what this song means. It’s happiness and it’s euphoria and it’s letting the fuck go.” The infectious new track features a sample of The Cure’s ‘Close To Me’, which was personally approved by the band’s lead singer Robert Smith.

Starting today, YUNGBLUD embarks on his whirlwind 5-day in-store tour playing 9 cities across North America to celebrate the release of his latest body of work and to support local retailers, and on September 8th, YUNGBLUD is set to takeover three of Sunset Blvd’s most iconic venues—The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go and The Viper Room on the legendary Sunset Strip in Los Angeles for an exciting first of its kind live-streamed concert.

Rarely does an artist come along such as YUNGBLUD, who has undeniably become Gen-Z’s rock n’ roll poster child. Fearlessly advocating for the weirdos, freaks and the marginalized in the world, from the ground up, YUNGBLUD has amassed legions of dedicated fans from all over the world, who flock to his sold-out shows each night and scream every word to his songs as if their lives depend on it. With co-signs from rock legends such as Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Jones, and Dave Grohl, YUNGBLUD’S trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.

YUNGBLUD is out everywhere now.

YUNGBLUD TRACK-LIST:

01. The Funeral

02. Tissues

03. Memories ft. Willow

04. Cruel Kids

05. Mad

06. I Cry 2

07. Sweet Heroine

08. Sex Not Violence

09. Don’t Go

10. Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today

11. Die For A Night

12. The Boy In The Black Dress