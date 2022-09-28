Florida-raised, LA-based rapper YUNGMORPHEUS announces his new EP Burnished Sums, out November 18th via Lex Records. Along with the announcement, YUNGMORPHEUS shares the project’s lead single “Distant Place,” which is produced by renowned keyboardist, producer and composer Joe Armon-Jones (of Ezra Collective) and finds MORPH floating atop Joe’s minimal jazzy production. “Distant Place” arrives alongside a Jabari Canada-directed visual of YUNGMORPHEUS in various spots around New York City cut together with meta and experimental edits.

Across the six tracks of Burnished Sums, YUNGMORPHEUS reflects on everything from police brutality, to his status within the underground rap world, to broader observations of the human experience. A close collaborator of artists like Pink Siifu, Moor Mother, Eyedress and ewonee, MORPH is part of a scene breaking antiquated notions about underground rap as something that has to be stuffy or overly didactic, imbuing his songs with caustic humor and vivid details.

MORPH enlists friends and collaborators on the new project including a verse from Goya Gumbani and production credits from Creme, DMH, and Morph himself. Burnished Sums follows his full-length collaborative project with THERAVADA from earlier this year, Up Against the Wall; a Degree of Lunacy.