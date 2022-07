Zombies 3 Movie Poster

Zed anticipates an athletic scholarship while Addison gears up for Seabrook’s first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

Zombies 3 (stylized as Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3) is an upcoming Disney+ Original Movie, which is a sequel to the 2020 film, Zombies 2, and the third and final installment of the Zombies trilogy. It will premiere on July 15, 2022 on Disney+.