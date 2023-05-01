Animated Comedy Series “Mulligan” Coming to Netflix

After Earth is destroyed by an alien attack, a rag-tag band of survivors has to start society over from scratch. It’s an opportunity to learn from humanity’s past mistakes and get things right this time. Or make the same mistakes all over again. Probably the second one.

From the minds behind 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Mulligan is co-created by executive producers Robert Carlock and Sam Means, who serve as co-showrunners. Executive producers also include Tina Fey, David Miner, Erin Gurian, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara.

Series Launch Date: May 12, 2023

Format: 10 episodes x 30 minutes

Creators: Robert Carlock, Sam Means

Executive Producers: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, David Miner, Eric Gurian, Scott Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara

Starring: Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Sam Richardson, Dana Carvey, Phil LaMarr

Recurring Guest Stars: Daniel Radcliffe, Ayo Edebiri, Ronny Chieng, Kevin Michael Richardson