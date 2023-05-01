“The Other Two” Season 3 Premieres May 4 on HBO Max

From Emmy-nominated former “Saturday Night Live” co-head writers Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider comes Season 3 of The Other Two. The all new season premieres Thursday, May 4 on HBO Max.

After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, Chase Dreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk show host mother (Molly Shannon), who’s now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet – fully “successful” in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again???

The series stars Drew Tarver (Cary), Heléne Yorke (Brooke), Critics Choice Nominee Molly Shannon (Pat), Ken Marino (Streeter) and Case Walker (Chase); recurring cast includes Josh Segarra (Lance), Wanda Sykes (Shuli) and Brandon Scott Jones (Curtis).