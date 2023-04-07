Rosario Dawson Returns as Ahsoka Tano in Upcoming Star Wars Spin-Off Series ‘Ahsoka’

Ahsoka, an upcoming limited series created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for the Disney+ streaming platform, is an esteemed addition to the Star Wars franchise. Acting as a spin-off from the renowned series The Mandalorian, this latest installment takes place in the same timeline as its predecessors, after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). While serving as a standalone sequel to the acclaimed animated series Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka will undoubtedly captivate audiences with its thrilling narrative.

This highly anticipated series showcases the remarkable talents of Rosario Dawson, reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano, a character originally created for the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and introduced in live-action form during The Mandalorian’s second season. The announcement of a spin-off series dedicated to the character, with Dawson once again embodying the iconic figure and Filoni at the helm as writer, was met with great excitement and anticipation upon its release in December 2020. With filming commencing in May 2022, audiences can look forward to an exciting and engaging viewing experience in the near future.