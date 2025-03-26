Matthew Macfadyen, Nicole Kidman & Gael García Bernal Talk ‘HOLLAND’ & Answer Fan Questions

In Holland, Michigan, Nicole Kidman stars as Nancy Vandergroot, a devoted teacher and homemaker whose seemingly idyllic life in the picturesque, tulip-lined town of Holland, Michigan, takes a dark and unexpected turn. Married to her steadfast husband, portrayed by Matthew Macfadyen, Nancy embodies the image of a perfect suburban wife—attentive, loving, and committed to their family, including their young son, played by Jude Hill. However, beneath the carefully maintained veneer of normalcy, secrets begin to fester, unraveling the very fabric of her existence.

As Nancy grows increasingly suspicious of her husband’s activities, a chance connection with her friendly and charismatic colleague, played by Gael García Bernal, leads her down a path of intrigue and deception. What begins as a quiet curiosity soon spirals into a desperate search for the truth, uncovering layers of hidden realities that challenge everything she thought she knew about her marriage, her community, and even herself.

With its gripping narrative and escalating tension, Holland, Michigan delivers a pulse-pounding blend of domestic noir and psychological thriller, where trust is fragile, danger lurks beneath the surface, and no one is truly who they appear to be. As Nancy delves deeper into the town’s secrets, she must navigate a treacherous web of lies, betrayal, and unexpected revelations that will force her to question not only her own instincts but also the very foundation of the life she has built.