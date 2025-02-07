Interview with Joanna Lumley who plays Felicity in Award-Winning ‘Motherland’ 

The new series of Amandaland comes to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 5 February

Following three series of the BAFTA award-winning series Motherland produced by Merman, Amandaland, will focus on the character of Amanda played by Lucy Punch.

Can you describe your character, Felicity?

Smart, well-connected, quite posh, and a bit snobbish. She’s amused and amusing, with a little bit of cattiness towards her daughter.

How would you describe her relationship with Amanda?

I think it’s slightly scratchy, but underneath, it’s very tender. They do adore each other even though they exasperate one another.

How does Felicity compare to characters you’ve played?

It’s lovely. We planted her in Motherland a little bit, and you never expect a role like that to come back. It was such a treat to see more of her. Like all roles, you ask yourself, “Can I inhabit her? Can I bring her to life and make her believable?” With Felicity, I thought, “Yes, I can do this.” There’s something about her that I really understood.

What was it like working with Lucy Punch again?

I loved it. She’s so, so talented. Very beautiful, incredibly sweet-natured, and meticulous in her work. She challenges herself and is a true, serious actor with brilliant comedic timing.

What was your first reaction when you read the scripts?

They’re lovely. Very well-written, funny, and full of charm. There are some wonderful other characters as well, so there’s so much in it. I’m just an incidental part, really.

In Amandaland, we see Amanda navigating life with teenagers. Do you have any advice for raising teens?

I’d teach them the basics: be prompt, honest, courteous, and grateful—always say please and thank you. And get them off their phones when you can. I know it sounds harsh because we created this phone generation and saw the damage, but they’ve become semi-addicted. They’ll feel better without them. I believe in giving them tasks, not just tidying their rooms but real responsibilities, so they understand that in society, you must play your part. Teach them life skills like ironing or cooking.

Were you a fan of Motherland?

I hardly ever saw it, but what I did see, I adored. I don’t watch much television, but it was sensational – fresh, unbelievably different, and full of amazing performances.

Alongside your iconic acting roles, people also love your travel shows. Is there anywhere you haven’t visited yet but would love to explore?

Yes, the whole of South America! I’ve never been. The furthest south I’ve gone is Mexico and Belize. Not for any particular reason, but the work I’ve done has taken me more toward the east – Africa, India, and the Far East.

Can you imagine Felicity and Amanda taking on Race Across the World?

No! They wouldn’t get beyond Calais.

Would Felicity make a good travel buddy?

Only if it was first-class everything. She’d be fine then – amusing and charming. She leave all the organising, like picking up tickets, to someone else. I think she’d love having servants.

How would you sum up Amandaland in a few words?

It’s extremely funny, strangely touching, and rather gripping. It’s adorable, it’s a really darling show. Lucy is bang in the middle of it but I can’t tell you how much I adore her supporting cast. They’re fabulous. Stunning actors giving phenomenal performances. Lucy would be the first to tell you that when you’re working with good people, everyone’s better for it.