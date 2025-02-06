“Surviving Black Hawk Down” Doc Premieres February 10 on Netflix

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Experience the real story behind one of the most intense battles in modern history. Surviving Black Hawk Down, a three-part documentary series, premieres globally on Netflix on February 10, 2025.

In partnership with Ridley Scott’s RSA Films, this gripping series provides a 360-degree view of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, the harrowing true events that inspired the Oscar-winning film Black Hawk Down. Through raw, immersive storytelling and first-person interviews from those on both sides of the conflict, this documentary sheds new light on the heroism and horror of that fateful day in Somalia.

With exclusive footage and in-depth accounts, Surviving Black Hawk Down goes beyond the Hollywood adaptation, offering an unfiltered look at one of the most significant military operations in U.S. history.