Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer for Gritty New Drama “Berlin ER”

Fast-paced, eight-episode series co-created by former emergency room physician Samuel Jefferson with Viktor Jakovleski stars Haley Louise Jones and Slavko Popadić

Managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker, who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich.

When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humor. But in the face of an increasingly merciless healthcare system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

Starring: Haley Louise Jones, Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schütz, Peter Lohmeyer, Benjamin Radjaipour

Directed By: Alex Schaad, Fabian Möhrke