Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan Biopic “A Complete Unknown” Coming to Disney+ & Hulu

Timothée Chalamet takes on the role of music legend Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, the highly anticipated biopic from acclaimed director James Mangold. The film, which has earned eight Academy Award nominations, explores Dylan’s early rise to fame and the cultural impact of his groundbreaking music.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown offers a deep dive into the life of one of the most influential artists of all time. Chalamet’s portrayal captures Dylan’s enigmatic personality and musical genius, bringing to life the singer-songwriter’s journey from a young folk musician to a defining voice of his generation.

With Mangold’s signature storytelling and an immersive period setting, the film blends music, drama, and history to paint a compelling portrait of Dylan’s transformation. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering his story for the first time, A Complete Unknown promises a captivating experience.

Don’t miss this cinematic tribute to a music icon—A Complete Unknown begins streaming on March 27 via Disney+ and Hulu.