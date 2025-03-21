A24’s Acclaimed Drama SING SING Makes Its Streaming Debut on Max This March

A24 continues its streak of delivering thought-provoking cinema with SING SING, the powerful, true-story drama that captivated audiences and earned an Academy Award® nomination. The film will make its highly anticipated streaming debut exclusively on Max in the U.S. on Friday, March 21, followed by its HBO linear premiere on Saturday, March 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Directed by Greg Kwedar, SING SING stars Academy Award® nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin, Euphoria), Clarence Maclin, Sean San José, and Academy Award® nominee Paul Raci (Sound of Metal). Domingo delivers a commanding performance as Divine G, a man serving time at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. Despite his circumstances, he finds solace and purpose in a prison theater program, forming deep bonds with fellow incarcerated men—most notably, a reluctant newcomer played by Maclin.

What sets SING SING apart is its deeply authentic storytelling. The film’s cast includes formerly incarcerated actors, bringing raw emotion and lived experience to the screen in a way that’s both moving and unforgettable. At its core, SING SING is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of art.

With its upcoming streaming release, audiences nationwide will get the chance to experience this stirring, must-watch film. Whether you missed it in theaters or are eager to revisit its emotional depths, SING SING is a can’t-miss addition to A24’s already impressive catalog. Mark your calendars—this is one you won’t want to miss.