“Saturday Night Live” Returns March 29 with Three Back-to-Back Shows

Mikey Madison will make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on March 29. Madison won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in “Anora,” now playing in theaters and on demand.

Morgan Wallen will make his second appearance as musical guest. The 19-time Billboard Music Awards winner kicks off a tour this summer in support of his upcoming album, “I’m The Problem.”

Jack Black will host “SNL” for the fourth time on April 5. Black stars in the upcoming film “A Minecraft Movie,” in theaters April 4.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile will appear together as musical guest for the first time. Their collaborative studio album, “Who Believes In Angels?” including the Oscar-nominated song “Never Too Late,” will be released April 4.

Jon Hamm will host “SNL” for the fourth time on April 12. Hamm executive produces and stars in the new series “Your Friends and Neighbors,” premiering April 11 on AppleTV+.

Lizzo will take the stage as musical guest for the fourth time. The Emmy and four-time Grammy Award winner just debuted “Still Bad,” the newest single from her highly anticipated next album, “Love in Real Life.”

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT), “SNL” streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock, as well as “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” and the collection of original documentary programming, including “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” and NBC’s “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music.”