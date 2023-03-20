Austin Grimm Shares “Unconditional Love” Music Video

The official music video for Austin Grimm’s single “Unconditional Love” features footage from his wedding in Lyons, CO in 2021. The song features KNEX and Zach Fowler of Sun-Dried Vibes and was mixed by Mike Stebe. Video footage was recorded by Sugarshack Sessions and compiled by Eric Benner.

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Austin Grimm, leader of the nationally touring band Roots of a Rebellion (whose 2019 release Shapes of a Soul reached #1 on Billboard’s Reggae Album Chart), released his single “Unconditional Love” (featuring KNEX and Sun-Dried Vibes) on Friday, Feb 17.

“Unconditional Love” nods to the classic Reggae sub-genres of ‘Lover’s Rock’ and Dub and shines with contemporary production and pop hooks.