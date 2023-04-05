Shygirl Unveils Alluring New Song ‘Playboy / Positions’ and Details About Upcoming Deluxe Album Nymph_o

London-based singer-songwriter Shygirl is back with a bang! She just dropped a new song called “Playboy / Positions,” which will be featured on the forthcoming deluxe edition of her highly praised debut album, Nymph. Titled Nymph_o, this special edition is set to release on April 14th via Because Music.

In “Playboy / Positions,” Shygirl displays her unique musical style by blending Miami bass-influenced beats, metallic melodies, and alluring vocals. Accompanying the track is a beautifully crafted music video, directed by Sam Ibram, which captures the human body in motion and skin to skin contact.

But that’s not all – the new rendition of her track “Woe (I See It From Your Side)” featuring Björk is also part of the deluxe edition. Other exciting collaborations on Nymph_o include Shygirl’s recent remix of “Heaven,” featuring Tinashe and contributions from Arca, Erika de Casier, Eartheater, Fatima Al Qadiri and more.

Shygirl has been busy touring and recently wrapped up shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris. She’s currently on the North American leg of her Nymph World Tour, which has already hit Seattle, Los Angeles, and Chicago. If you’re interested in catching her live, the tour will be stopping in New York City later this week and will conclude in Miami on April 15th.

Apart from her musical success, Shygirl has also made waves in the fashion industry, having modeled for Calvin Klein’s Fall campaign, Burberry’s AW21 presentation, and being featured in Daniel Lee’s first collection for Burberry. She was also named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list and has graced the cover of prestigious magazines like Office Magazine, V Magazine, AnOther Magazine, and 032c.

With Nymph_o, Shygirl promises to take her music to the next level, building on the emotional depth and intimacy that made her debut album such a success. According to Pitchfork, Nymph is “a definitive collection of songs that builds upon what already makes the artist remarkable.” So, mark your calendars for April 14th and get ready to be blown away by Shygirl.

Upcoming Live Dates:

*Month/Day

4/4 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

4/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

4/8 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/9 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/13 – Boone, NC @ Legends – Appalacian State University

4/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

4/15 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

5/27 – London, UK @ Wide Awake

6/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

6/16 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sonar by Night Festival

6/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

6/29 – Belfort, France @ Les Eurockéennes De Belfort

7/2 – Ewijk, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole

7/7 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

7/23 – Standon, UK @ Standon Callling

8/5 – Amstelveen, Netherlands @ Dekmantel Festival

8/9 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

8/10 – Gothenburg, Swede @ Way Out West

8/11 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

8/13 – Newquay, UK @ Boadmasters Festival

8/19 – Tokyo, Japan @ Sonic Mania