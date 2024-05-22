Camilla Cabello “HE KNOWS” Music Video feat. Lil Nas X

The official video for “HE KNOWS” (Featuring Lil Nas X) is out now. Directed by Onda (Big Sean, Dukwrth, JID/J Cole), the clip features a provocative dancefloor battle between friends vying for the attention of a mutual love interest. The club is heating up and the mission is clear, watch “HE KNOWS” (Featuring Lil Nas X).

Billboard noted “HE KNOWS” (Featuring Lil Nas X) “harnesses the edgier exterior of ‘I Luv It’ but delivers more straightforward pop delights, complete with handclaps, a cooing hook and Cabello rhyming ‘provocateur’ with ‘connoisseur.’“ People called the track a “hyperactive bop,” while UPROXX proclaimed “Cabello sets the tone for a sexy, steamy summer.” Rolling Stone called the video “cinematic (and hilarious).”

Last week, Camila and Lil Nas X celebrated the release of the single by joining fans for some dancing at the popular LA gay club Heart Weho. This came on the heels of the pair painting the town red in NYC for Met Gala the week prior.

C,XOXO, the new album from Camila Cabello is out on June 28. Camila spoke to Rolling Stone recently and shared “This is the best project I’ve ever made, and I have never been so proud of a body of work. It’s just such a world. My favorite albums are when I really get to live in a lyric or live in an aesthetic of an album. She is really a complicated, exciting girl, C,XOXO. She really is.”