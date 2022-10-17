“Dino DNA” is the first single from Nice Motor’s latest album Superior Street Sessions.

Chicago’s Nice Motor has followed up 2016’s ‘Seminary Street’ EP and 2019’s ‘Nice Motor Band’ with the album ‘Superior Street Sessions’, released on Tuesday, Sept 27.

https://nicemotor.bandcamp.com/album/superior-street-sessions

Nice Motor formed from the ashes of the Chicago bands Jonny Rumble, The Lifeline, and Super Happy Fun Club in the fall of 2014.

Nice Motor blends the energy of punk rock and power pop with the melodic grooves and appeal of Motown.

http://www.nicemotormusic.com/