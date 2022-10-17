My Morning Jacket has announced today’s digital release of Live from RCA Studio A (Acoustic), available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Originally released earlier this year as a Record Store Day vinyl exclusive, the release collects seven tracks from last year’s acclaimed My Morning Jacket, recorded solo by frontman Jim James at the famed RCA Studios in Nashville. Official live performance videos of the session – including a standout rendition of “Love Love Love”

“In late August 2021, we were set to record a full-band live session at RCA Studio A when one of our band members tested positive for Covid,” says James. “With a full film and audio crew set to record in this beautiful and historic studio, we didn’t want to let the moment go to waste, so we decided to try out acoustic versions of songs from our new self-titled album. Every song you see or hear from this session was me giving it a go solo for the very first time, with a wonderful audience consisting of our road crew as well as filmmaker Danny Clinch and his crew.”

Next week will see the arrival of the second installment in My Morning Jacket’s MMJ LIVE vinyl series, MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021, arriving Friday, October 21 exclusively on 3LP translucent orange vinyl (with triple gatefold jacket and digital download card). Recorded live at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL on November 11, 2021, MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021 features a six-sided, 20-song setlist of career highlights, spanning new tracks from MY MORNING JACKET to classic cuts and fan favorites like “Dondante,” “Mahgeetah,” and “Phone Went West.” Pre-orders are available now; a digital release will follow at a later date.

In addition, this month will see My Morning Jacket make their eagerly awaited hometown live return with a very special Halloween Costume Ball and Celebration set for Saturday, October 29 at Louisville, KY’s KFC Yum! Center. The band’s first hometown live date in six long years, the much-anticipated concert event will see MMJ spotlighting diverse local talent with support from Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a Kind Generation. $1 from each ticket to the Louisville show will benefit Change Today, Change Tomorrow (CTCT), a Louisville-based non-profit working to fight racial injustice in education, access to healthy food, and proper health care. For complete details and remaining ticket availability (including limited Hometown Halloween VIP Packages), visit www.mymorningjacket.com/events.

MY MORNING JACKET

LIVE FROM RCA STUDIO A (ACOUSTIC)

(ATO Records)

Tracklist:

Complex (Acoustic)

Never in The Real World (Acoustic)

Lucky To Be Alive (Acoustic)

In Color (Acoustic)

Regularly Scheduled Programming (Acoustic)

Love Love Love (Acoustic)

Out of Range (Acoustic)

MY MORNING JACKET TOUR 2022

OCTOBER

29 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center *

* w/Special Guests Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a Kind Generation

MY MORNING JACKET

MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021

(ATO)

Release Date: Friday, October 21

Side A

Victory Dance (Live)

It Beats for You (Live)

Love Love Love (Live)

Magic Bullet (Live)

Side B

Laylow (Live)

Lowdown (Live)

Masterplan (Live)

Complex (Live)

Side C

Bermuda Highway (Live)

If All Else Fails (Live)

I Think I’m Going To Hell (Live)

Compound Fracture (Live)

Side D

Never In The Real World (Live)

Easy Morning Rebel (Live)

Mahgeetah (Live)

Holdin On To Black Metal (Live)

Side E

Dondante (Live)

Heartbreakin Man (Live)

Side F

Rollin Back (Live)

Phone Went West (Live)