“Tunnel’s End” is the first single and video from Chicago singer-songwriter Jared Rabin’s latest album Chasing the Light.

Chasing the Light was released on Friday, Oct 7 and is streaming via BandCamp: https://jaredrabin.bandcamp.com/album/chasing-the-light

Rabin will be celebrating the ‘Chasing the Light’ album release with a show at Madame ZuZu’s Teahouse (owned by Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins fame) in Highland Park, IL, on Friday, Oct 21 as noted at https://www.zuzuscafe.com/zuzus-events/2022/10/21/jared-rabin-chasing-the-light-album-release-show

https://www.jaredrabin.com/