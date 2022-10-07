“Slowing down is a song that came together in a time where all four of us needed it,” says lead singer Joshua Harmon. “I had begun to write the beginning of the song just days before a writing retreat that we had decided to go on in the deep mountains. Over the few days at the cabin, the song was born out of feelings of fear, faded dreams seeping into our mornings, and a personal worry that I was slowing down the person I loved.” The song is from the band’s new album, Waiting to Spill, which will be released on October 28 by Capitol Records.

Waiting to Spill is the follow-up to the group’s acclaimed 2019 debut, When We Were Friends, which racked up over 200 million global streams and featured the top 20 Alternative hit “Kilby Girl.” Fans who pre-order the digital version of Waiting to Spill will instantly receive, “Slowing Down,” “Close Your Eyes” plus the first single, “Growing/Dying.” The album will be released in digital, 180g vinyl and CD formats. In addition to the standard black vinyl, there will be a dark green vinyl edition, available only from the band’s online store, and a clear vinyl version, which can be found exclusively at indie retailers.

The Backseat Lovers will be performing the album live, in its entirety, on a seven-city fall tour, which was announced last week and sold out immediately. The headline run will kick off on November 7 at Brooklyn Steel in New York and include shows in Chicago, Saint Paul, Atlanta, Austin and Los Angeles. It will conclude with two shows in the band’s hometown of Salt Lake City. The group will also be touring in 2023.

The Backseat Lovers on Tour:

11/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

11/10 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre – SOLD OUT

11/11– Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT

11/13 – Atlanta, GA – Eastern – SOLD OUT

11/14 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – SOLD OUT

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern – SOLD OUT

11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Capitol Theatre – SOLD OUT

11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Capitol Theatre – SOLD OUT