Today marks a new era of Dead bv Daylight as a major gameplay overhaul is put in effect, thus changing the landscape of the game as fans know it. This comes after months of research by the Dead by Daylight Team about making the game as fair and balanced for all players, no matter their experience. ​ To top this already eventful day, DISCORDANCE – the new Archives Tome featuring new memories for The Blight and Jonah Vasquez and a new Rift with 70 levels of rewards to unlock– is also available, starting now.

An Enhanced Player Experience



Listening to its community’s feedback, the Dead by Daylight team focused on three pillars to make the game a fairer, more thrilling play environment: reducing Progression time, increasing Killer powers and Perk balancing.



A new Progression system has been implemented starting today reducing the time of character progression by an estimated 75 percent and allowing for easier experimentation with different characters and builds.



Along with a new Progression System, data has shown that times were tough for Killers in Dead by Daylight. To ensure that the Killer feels like an unstoppable force to be reckoned with throughout a Trial, they have received several slight balance improvements.



Amongst others, they will be able to break Walls, Pallets, and damage Generators 10% faster. The cooldown for successful Basic Attacks has also been lowered by 10%, as has the duration of the speed boost Survivors receive after being hit. All this will support Killers in their efforts to scare Survivors throughout a Trial.



Finally, a major Perk overhaul has taken place which covers a total of 39 Perks- including the most-used Perks for both Killers and Survivors. Indeed, some Perks were seen very frequently in Trials, creating a somewhat static meta. As such, some of the most used Perks have been reworked to lessen their strength while several others from Dead by Daylight’s substantial Perk Pool have been strengthened, providing exciting new gameplay alternatives.



“Our community is at the centre of everything we do”, explains Matthew Spriggens, Design Director for Dead by Daylight. “This is the most substantial update we have ever done, and it is all to better our game and the gaming experience. It’s a very intentional shake up and we hope that this makes the Trials even more exhilarating.”



A New Tome: DISCORDANCE



Everything you know will be called into question. Dead by Daylight’s DISCORDANCE Rift is now open, packed with exclusive time-limited Cosmetics and Charms drawn from the memories and lives of The Blight, Jonah Vasquez, Claudette Morel, and The Nurse.



In the DISCORDANCE Rift, players get to earn over 60 cosmetic items worth 20,000 Auric Cells through the Free and Premium Tracks that they can keep forever, even after the Rift closes.



Tome 12: DISCORDANCE is available on now on Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Epic Games Store, Windows Store, Nintendo Switch and Stadia.